Nintendo to host Switch pop-up lounges in US airports

If you are waiting for your plane to board you are likely bored. That’s okay. Nintendo will help passengers at four US airports pass the time with its pop-up lounges, where they can play Switch games, charge devices and grab some free stuff.

Nintendo hopes people stop by to get a taste of the console, which makes sense since the device is travel-friendly. The company’s games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Party will be available to play in both TV mode and portable mode.

You can purchase a Switch and some games while you are there, but customers can’t get their console on the same day and take them on the trip. Nintendo will ship it to your home. Those who do order a Switch or Switch Lite will get a free carrying case though. Pop-up visitors will get a free Nintendo-themed luggage handle wrap and a $10 Target coupon for any Nintendo purchase of $75 or more.

Look for these new pop-up lounges in Dulles International Airport, Tacoma International Airport, O’Hare International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport from mid-February to late March. This is a great idea.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals