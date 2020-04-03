Nintendo Switch Shortages Leading To High Markups

As more people are staying home to work or study due to the coronavirus outbreak, there is a rise in demand for home entertainment systems, like the Nintendo Switch. The console was always pretty popular, but now that more people are stuck at home, it has resulted in the console being sold out across various retailers. Everyone wants one.

So, if you are hoping to get a Nintendo Switch, it looks like third-party retailers and other individuals are taking advantage of the situation and are marking up the prices. Third-party resellers on Amazon are now asking for $460 to $500 for a brand new Switch console.

This is at least a 50% markup where the MSRP of a brand new Nintendo Switch is at $299.99. Even platforms like eBay are seeing a markup in prices where some are selling brand new Switch consoles for $410, while pre-owned consoles are being sold at around $360.

However, Nintendo has announced that more units are expected to be coming in soon. In a statement released by the company, it says, “Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the US, but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience.” So stay tuned for more.

