Nintendo Switch Sales Are Catching Up With The Wii

After the disastrous launch of the Nintendo Wii U, many were worried about the Switch when it launched, hoping that it would not be another Wii U situation. However, looking at the figures today, it seems that this is no longer an issue. In fact, the most recent sales estimates suggest that the Switch could actually catch up to the Wii very soon. That did not take long at all.

Based on the sales estimates, the Switch has sold 92.87 million units to date. The Wii, Nintendo’s most popular home console in history, sold 101.63 million units over its lifetime. To give you some extra context, the Wii U only managed 13.56 million units before it was discontinued. That is a huge difference.

So the Switch could catch up in the next year or so, if Nintendo is able to maintain its momentum. The Nintendo DS still remains Nintendo’s most popular console of all time selling 154.02 million units, so it remains to be seen if the Switch could eventually catch up or if Nintendo could introduce a new console before then.

Interestingly, Switch sales have been declining year over year, which is to be expected with newer consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in the market, but Nintendo says sales still remain strong.

Source Ubergizmo

