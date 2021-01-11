Nintendo Switch Pro Possibly Referenced In Firmware Update

The Nintendo Switch is an amazing console. In power, it is outclassed by the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which is why Nintendo could be planning a Pro version of the console that could offer more power.

The company has not yet officially confirmed anything, though they’ve denied it a few times in the past, but in the latest Switch firmware update, it appears that a Pro version of the console has been referenced. Hmmmm. Within the firmware update, the company has referenced a device codenamed “Aula”.

The Aula console will apparently feature the same Mariko SoC chipset that is used in the Switch Lite and the 2019 Switch models, but will have its clock speeds pushed higher to allow it to be more powerful. There is also mention of a Realtek chip which might allow the console to handle 4K gaming, though this is probably for when the Switch is docked and not played in handheld mode, which makes sense.

Nintendo has always been about the games and gameplay itself, rather than on graphics and such. The Switch has managed to sell extremely well and some analysts believe that it could even outsell the PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021. This would be big.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals