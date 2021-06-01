Nintendo Switch Pro Listing Seen On Amazon

We recently heard a rumor suggesting that a new Nintendo Switch Pro could be launching this September. While we can’t say for sure if the rumors are true, a report from MySmartPrice has revealed that Amazon might have let the secret slip a bit earlier than it should have.

The report claims that there was a listing on Amazon Mexico for the Nintendo Switch Pro, but it was deleted shortly after it was discovered. The listing could have been made in error, perhaps someone made a typo. Or this new console does exist and someone has let it slip too early.

We don’t know if the claims of a new Nintendo Switch console are real. There have been rumors about Nintendo’s plans for an upgraded Switch a while ago, but those rumors have constantly been refuted by the company, so we just don’t know.

However, the Nintendo Switch was launched in 2017 towards the end of the previous-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One, so it may be time for an upgrade. And with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S currently in circulation, it does make a lot of sense to release an update.

Source Ubergizmo

