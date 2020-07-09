Nintendo Switch Online is adding Donkey Kong Country

Nintendo has added another bunch of cool retro games to the Switch Online service, and one of them is a childhood favorite of many. Donkey Kong Country, the 1994 Super NES reboot of the Donkey Kong franchise, will be available for subscribers to play starting on July 15th. This game features Donkey Kong and his nephew Diddy Kong as they explore jungles and mountains to retrieve their stolen bananas from King K. Rool and his minions.

Donkey Kong Country has been a popular game ever since it came out in 1994. Aside from Donkey Kong Country, Switch Online is also adding the Japanese game Natsume Championship Wrestling and the NES action RPG The Immortal on July 15th. This game has 12 wrestlers to choose from and you can play against an AI or a friend. The Immortal puts you on a quest to explore dungeons and ancient ruins.

If you haven’t tried it yet, Switch Online offers 85 classic games in addition to online play for $4 a month or $20 a year. The games in the library include big hits like Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past and Kirby’s Dream Land 3.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals