Nintendo Switch is coming to Brazil

More than five years after it stopped all of its direct sales in Brazil, Nintendo says it will soon release the Switch in the country. Fans there must be ecstatic. Since the console’s debut in 2017, the only way people there have been able to get their hands on the Switch is through imports or resellers until now. That is about to change.

Nintendo pulled out of Brazil back in 2015 due to high taxes on imported products. So by now, there is most definitely an appetite for the Switch there. In July 2019, developers and fans ran an unofficial Nintendo Direct in an attempt to persuade the company to come back. President Jair Bolsonaro lowered taxes on game imports last August as well, according to The Rio Times.

You may be surprised to learn that the country is the fourth-largest gaming market in the world, behind India, the US and China (Nintendo released the Switch there late last year). There are an estimated 84 million gamers in Brazil and although 64.3 million of them only play on mobile devices, there’s still a significant market for Nintendo to tap in to here. This will certainly help up Nintendo’s sales in the future, that is for sure.

Source Engadget

