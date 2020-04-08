Nintendo Switch Gamers In Japan Can Create Unique Joy-Con Colors

When the Nintendo Switch was first announced, there were only two color options for the Joy-Cons that gamers could choose: grey or a red-blue color scheme. The latter was the most popular and was quickly sold out. Nintendo has also since introduced many different color scheme combos for customers to choose from.

However, if you’re in Japan, Nintendo has reintroduced the ability for customers to come up with their own color schemes. The Joy-Cons are normally sold in their own color scheme combos, if you weren’t aware.

So gamers are stuck with the color combos offered to them by Nintendo. However, with this new made-to-order option being offered in Japan, gamers can create their own color schemes by combining various Joy-Con colors that were not previously offered. Before this, gamers who wanted a custom look had to order multiple Joy-Cons.

Either that or they would need to resort to third-party Joy-Con covers, which also involved having to take apart the Joy-Con, which is something that not all Switch owners are willing to do. We’re not sure if this new made-to-order feature will be launching in other parts of the world, but we hope so. It will be very popular with gamers.

Source Ubergizmo

