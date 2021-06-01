Nintendo Switch Expected To Outsell PS5 and Xbox Series X In 2021

Nintendo has turned things around following the disaster that of the Wii U. The Switch has managed to excite gamers around the world. The games are fun and they have strong first-party titles, and it also allows gamers to play it on the game or on a TV at home. Gamers love the console.

Even after almost four years ago, analysts in the gaming industry say that the Switch is expected to continue to dominate the market, and for 2021, the console will outsell new consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. There have been rumors that Nintendo could launch a 4K capable Switch called the Switch Pro, and analyst Mat Piscatella believes that the strong content available for the platform, along with promotions, will help the console stay on top for a while.

The Nintendo Switch has been selling well. Last year in Japan, the Switch surpassed the Wii’s lifetime sales. This is pretty impressive when you consider that the Wii was also super popular back in the day.

It will be interesting to see if the Switch will outsell its newer and more powerful competitors. We will find out as sales continue through this new year.

Source Ubergizmo

