Nintendo Shuts Down Dr. Mario World For Mobile Devices

In the past few years, Nintendo has focused more on launching games on mobile. Some of these titles have been very popular over the years, like Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes, but some others have been clear misses, so Nintendo has shuttered some of their mobile efforts.

The latest game to face the ax is Dr. Mario World which has been officially shut down as of October 31st, 2021. Nintendo had previously warned gamers that they would be shutting down the game and its service back in July, and it looks like now is that time.

Nintendo says, “The Dr. Mario World game’s service will end on November 1, 2021 (Mon). We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has played the game since it began service on July 10, 2019.”

If you enjoyed the game and want to look back on it, Nintendo says, “You will be able to look back at your player history in Dr. Mario World Memories, which is a web page that will become available after the game’s service ends. To enable the provision of the Dr. Mario World Memories Service, a portion of your player history will be saved on the server so it can be referenced in Dr. Mario World Memories.”

Source Ubergizmo

