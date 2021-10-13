Nintendo Says That Joy-Con Drift Is Unavoidable

A few years after the Nintendo Switch launched, users were finding issues with their Joy-Cons, like Joy-Con drifting. This is where the Joy-Con starts moving on its own while in-game which can cause unwanted action and movement from players. It is a game killer.

Nintendo’s President apologized for the issue, but if you were hoping for a fix, think again. The company seems to think that this is a problem that is ultimately unavoidable.

This is according to senior executive and general manager of technology development Ko Shiota. He said during a Q&A session regarding the new OLED Switch that the issues were similar to a car’s tires wearing out as the car moves, and this is something that cannot be avoided.

This doesn’t mean that Nintendo isn’t trying to address the issue. Shiota says, “So with that same premise, we asked ourselves how we can improve durability, and not only that, but how can both operability and durability coexist? It’s something we are continuously tackling.”

Nintendo also stated in the Q&A that they have investigated the issue and believe that they have improved the resistance and durability. Hopefully, this won’t be that big of an issue soon as they look at it.

