Nintendo now lets you cancel Switch eShop pre-orders

Nintendo has just made it easier to shop for the Switch eShop. If you’ve ever pre-ordered a Switch game and then changed your mind, you know that Nintendo isn’t great at offering refunds. Nintendo’s corporate policy was to charge you the second the pre-order was made and then, if you complain, simply to give no refunds. That is, thankfully, changing as the Japanese gaming giant is now using the models of pretty much every other online game store. Finally.

In a recent announcement, Nintendo said that it is no longer taking your money the second you hit the pre-order button. Now it will charge your card no sooner than seven days before the software’s official release, so you’ve got until the week before a game comes out to change your mind. That should help encourage more gamers to pre-order, since people know they can back out of the deal should a title be delayed.

The statement was made on Nintendo of Japan’s website. The new policy begins on September 1st from 15:00. Gamers have tried it in the UK and US eShops, and they confirm that refunds are available on both right now. That should give you peace of mind when ordering.

Source Engadget

