Nintendo May Not Be Planning To Hosting Direct Events

Over the years, we’ve seen how Nintendo has hosted several Direct events. The company has typically shied away from major conferences and events and usually chooses to host its own online Direct events instead. However, now, according to a report, it looks like Nintendo could be taking a break from that.

The report claims that the company is not planning to host any Direct events at all for the moment. The company usually hosts its own events, and last year they held a Direct event ahead of E3 2019. However, the company is skipping this year’s June Direct event and is apparently also skipping all Direct events for the foreseeable future.

Nintendo has apparently reached out to their development partners to inform them, and that if they have any kind of big Nintendo-related gaming announcement to make, they shouldn’t wait for Nintendo’s Direct event. It makes sense as Nintendo has announced Paper Mario: The Origami King last week without much fanfare.

It is unclear why the company would be taking a break from Direct events. It is possible that it could be related to the coronavirus which has forced many events like E3 2020 to be cancelled, but Nintendo Direct events are usually online-only.

Source Ubergizmo

