Nintendo is upping production to deal with Switch shortages

Nintendo is boosting Switch production to keep up with high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has asked partners to make as many as 30 million of the consoles in 2020, after raising targets from 19 million to 22 million, then raising them again to 25 million. That should be the magic number.

Despite earlier production ramp ups, the console is still hard to find in some markets and both the Switch and Switch Lite are selling at higher prices on Amazon and other places. Much of this has been driven by Animal Crossing which is super popular and other recent games, while people are stuck at home and need entertainment.

Nintendo is staying with its forecast of 19 million consoles for this year, but, it’s own figures show it has sold 11.4 million consoles in the last two quarters alone, which is almost double over the same period the previous year.

Rumor is that Nintendo is working on a new Switch for release next year. This could be a high-end model, as the company is said to have asked “several outside game developers” to prepare 4K upgrades for their titles. Sharp could be making high-resolution panels for them. It makes sense since they are ramping up production as well.

Source Engadget

