Nintendo is releasing a limited-edition Monster Hunter Switch

This might be a worthwhile purchase if you were already going to get Monster Hunter Rise alongside the Switch. This limited edition Switch includes a download code for the game, the Deluxe Kit DLC and bonus material like special armor for your Palico and Palamute.

Nintendo has committed to releasing the Monster Hunter Switch in Europe, but we don’t know about North American availability yet. This is a great special edition console for fans of the hit Nintendo franchise. Even if you don’t like the artwork, you might as well buy this one if you don’t yet have a switch and also want the game. That way you kill two birds with one stone. The artwork does look pretty cool though and it is a limited edition as well.

It wouldn’t surprise us if this model reaches other countries, but since we don’t know exactly where it is going to be available yet, you may just have to long for it from afar. But hopefully, it will be available to the American market. We will have to wait and see. You could always pay a premium price to get one imported I guess if you really absolutely have to have it.

Source Engadget

