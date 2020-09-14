Nintendo Is Asking Developers To Make Switch Games 4K Ready

The Nintendo Switch does have its hardware limitations compared to the PS4 and Xbox One, not to mention the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. One of those limitations is resolution, where when docked, the console will only put out 1080p resolution, which is lacking in comparison to the 4K gaming that other consoles have to offer.

But, according to a report from Bloomberg, Nintendo is getting ready to change this and it has apparently told developers that they should start ensuring that their future titles for the Switch are 4K ready. There have been talks about a “Pro” version of the Switch and if this report is accurate, this would seem to confirm that news.

It has been speculated that Nintendo’s method of achieving 4K gaming is through the use of NVIDIA”s DLSS AI upscaling technology, so this means it won’t be “true” 4K gaming.

But this means that Nintendo won’t have to make too big of a hardware change, which makes sense and upscaling will also help the console maintain its performance. It’s still better than nothing for Nintendo users, though gamers would prefer “true” 4K. Take it with a grain of salt though because we might have to wait until 2021 for this new Switch console to arrive.

Source Ubergizmo

