Nintendo Has Made $1 Billion From Mobile So Far

Nintendo resisted mobile for a long time, but it finally made the shift and it looks like it has paid off for the company big time.

According to the latest figures from Sensor Tower, it seems that Nintendo’s decision to start developing mobile games has paid off. The report claims that so far, the company has made a whopping $1 billion from games on both iOS and Android devices. Remember they haven’t been in the mobile game all that long either.

It also looks like the company’s most profitable game so far is Fire Emblem Heroes, which accounts for the majority of that $1 billion in revenue. Next up is Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, followed by Draglia Lost in third place. None of Nintendo’s Mario titles were very huge earners, at least compared to those three games, which is interesting.

Nintendo’s strategy for mobile has largely been about adopting the free-to-play model, where the games are usually free to download but are coupled with in-app purchases to unlock additional content. I think we can expect that the company will keep releasing new mobile titles in the future since it is lucrative for them to do so. It won’t be long until they hit the next big milestone.

Source Ubergizmo

