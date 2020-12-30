Nintendo Has A Hospital-Friendly Console

Staying in a hospital when you’re sick is not easy. You are surrounded by other sick people for one and it is harder to play games too. However, Nintendo and Starlight are hoping to make your stay a little easier as they have announced that they will be rolling out the Starlight Nintendo Switch Gaming stations to more hospitals across the US. Now Nintendo will be with you.

The Starlight Nintendo console was actually rolled out in 2019 where it was initially available at the Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, Washington, but now Nintendo will be expanding its availability to more locations around the country.

The console is based on the Switch, with some slight modifications to help make them easier to move around a hospital setting.

Nintendo says, “As our newest addition to Starlight Gaming, each station comes preloaded with more than 25 games from Super Mario Party to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Specifically manufactured to meet strict infection safety protocols, Gaming stations can roll anywhere in the hospital and keep kids entertained and distracted, which is especially important with many playrooms closed due to COVID-19.”

