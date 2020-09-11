Nintendo Fortnite edition Switch

A new Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle is arriving in Europe on October 30th. The bundle comes with a Fortnite design on the back of the console and on the dock, plus you get exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Con controllers. Fortnite will come pre-installed of course, and you’ll get 2,000 V-Bucks as well. The bundle also comes with a WildCat Bundle download code, so you can try out some new styles.

There have been Fortnite bundles in the past, but this version actually has art on the console and dock, which the 2018 bundle did not have. Plus, this time around, Nintendo is updating the Joy-Con colors and offering more V-Bucks. So if you are a Fortnite fan this is the special edition to get. It is a good time to get it too, since you can’t get the game from the Apple app store anymore.

While Nintendo only announced the European release date, we can expect this to arrive in the US as well. We don’t know yet how much this will cost, but in the past, we have seen the Fortnite bundle sell for the same price as a regular Switch console, so that seems like a safe bet in this case.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals