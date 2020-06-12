Nintendo discounts100 Switch titles for summer sale

First-party Nintendo Switch games don’t go on sale very often, but when they do, it’s usually worth buying them. The company’s annual summer sale is now running, which includes first-party titles featuring characters like Mario, Donkey Kong, Kirby, and more. There are also discounted third-party games from publishers like Bandai Namco, Devolver Digital, and more. The sale prices are available on Nintendo’s eShop, as well as on Best Buy and Amazon, so it’s a great time to buy.

Nintendo’s own games like Super Mario Party, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Kirby Star Allies are all discounted. Most are down from $60 to $42, which is almost their lowest price ever. Third-party games include Gris, from Devolver Digital, half off at $8.49, and Katamari Damacy Reroll for $10. RPGs include Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Dragon Quest XI S, Dark Souls Remastered and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

There are also several Resident Evil games are on sale including Resident Evil 4.

Yes, third-party Switch games do go on sale often, they’re usually not this deeply discounted. So now is a great time to buy these. It might be a good time to stock up on digital downloads if you have some time to play.

Source Engadget

