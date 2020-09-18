Nintendo discontinues the 3DS line

Three years after launching the Switch, Nintendo is putting the 3DS to bed. Back in July, it shut down the Wii U and 3DS eshops in dozens of regions. Now, it has officially discontinued the line of handheld devices, which used to be wildly popular until the Switch took over as the company’s main console. Nintendo has posted a notice on the 3DS’ UK and Japanese pages that says “The manufacturing of the Nintendo 3DS family of systems has ended.”

The first 3DS model launched in 2011 as a follow—up to Nintendo’s DS console, but with 3D-capable displays. An XL model with bigger screens came out a year later and was then we got refreshed versions of both in 2014. Nintendo also released the 2DS, a cheaper non-3D and non-clamshell version, in 2013. Then there was a 3D-less clamshell console called the 2DS XL, which arrived in 2017.

It’s no longer selling like it used to. In a recent earnings report, we learned that 3DS hardware sales showed a 73 percent decrease on a year-on-year basis for the year ending on March 31st, 2020. While both Switch and Switch Lite performed very well. Nintendo sold 5.68 million Switch consoles in the three-month period leading up to June 30th, which is more than double the number of devices it sold during the same period in 2019.

Source Engadget

