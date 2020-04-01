Nintendo Could Be Planning Mario Remasters For Nintendo Switch

When it comes to video game characters, there aren’t many that are as famous as Mario. The Mario franchise has been around for decades and this year, the Super Mario series will be turning 35 years old. That is an incredible achievement for any video game. To celebrate the 35th anniversary, the rumor is that Nintendo has planned several Mario games for the Switch.

Nintendo is said to be working on 3D remasters of several Mario games from the past. This includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and then Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2. Even the Paper Mario game as well.

These reports come from several sources, like Video Games Chronicle, Eurogamer, and GamesBeat, all of whom have heard pretty much the same info. The reports also say that Nintendo had originally intended to make the announcement at E3 2020, which would have taken place this June had it not been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Instead, Nintendo will most likely be hosting its own Nintendo Direct online event where the company will stream the announcement. Nintendo typically prefers hosting its own events anyway, so this is normal. When asked to comment on the rumors, a Nintendo spokesperson told GamesBeat that they have nothing to announce yet.

Source Ubergizmo

