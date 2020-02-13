Nintendo adding more SNES and NES games to Switch Online

Your to-play list for Nintendo Switch may grow now that Nintendo has announced new games for its subscription service. This is awesome news. It’s bringing more Super SNES games to Switch Online on February 19th, and both haven’t been released in the US before. One of them is Konami’s Pop’n TwinBee, which Nintendo calls a “cute-’em-up shooter,” because it features cute characters. The other is Smash Tennis.

Nintendo is also adding two NES titles this month: Shadow of the Ninja, a classic side-scrolling action platformer, and the powerboat racing game Eliminator Boat Duel. Nintendo first added SNES games in September, starting with the most famous titles like Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World and A Link to the Past. They also said that SNES and NES games won’t arrive at a steady pace for Switch Online. In fact, the company didn’t release new titles after its initial SNES rollout until December of 2019.

In other news, Nintendo has officially announced the release date for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team for the GBA and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team for the DS, is making its way to the Switch on March 6th for the price of $60.

Source Engadget

