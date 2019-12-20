Ninja Teams Up With Adidas

Most apparel collaborations with sporting good companies used to be with traditional athletes in the field of football, soccer, basketball, golf, etc. However, these days the term athlete has gotten a lot broader and now covers those who play eSports professionally.

And Adidas is more than happy to hop on board the eSports train. The company has recently revealed a sneaker collaboration with popular Fortnite streamer, Ninja. Called the Ninja Nite Jogger, this pair of sneakers has a mesh and leather upper in a blue finish that is associated with the streamer. The sides of the shoes feature Ninja’s name and “Time In”.

Adidas and Ninja announced their collaboration in August but is only now unveiled the design. eSports has become so lucrative that even the prize pool has exceeded that of more traditional sporting events. It’s no wonder they teamed up.

Adidas isn’t the only one doing this. Puma recently unveiled a pair of “gaming socks” as well. These companies are trying to appeal to a market that may not notice them otherwise. It’s a smart strategy for these companies, and we get some cool pairs of sneakers. That’s a win/win. What do you think? Do you like this pair of kicks?

Source Ubergizmo

