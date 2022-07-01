Niantic’s Campfire social AR app launches for Pokémon Go players

With Pokémon Go, Niantic had a huge hit on their hands. Since then, the company has struggled to recapture that glory. Yesterday’s round of layoffs and canceled projects illustrate how difficult things are for Niantic at the moment. But maybe there’s another way for Niantic to keep hold on its AR lead: By making it easier for existing players to communicate.

The company has begun rolling out Campfire, a social app that will let players chat with friends, join groups, and setup Pokémon Go raids, plus much more. Until now, users have used Discord and other messaging apps to arrange their gatherings. But now Niantic has developed its own social platform, one that’ll be accessible across all of its titles too.

Campfire also gives players a broader look at everything the company’s games have to offer. In Pokémon Go, it can show you that there’s a Venusaur hanging out on the other side of town, which is a far wider view than you’d usually get in the game’s main app. You can also light a flare to alert other local players that you need some help.

Users in the U.S. will get access to Campfire over the coming days if you don’t have it already. International access for Pokémon Go will happen throughout the summer.

