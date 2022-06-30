Niantic is laying off about 85-90 employees

Pokémon Go developer Niantic is laying off eight percent of its workforce, which translates to about 85-90 jobs. The augmented reality game company has also canceled four projects. CEO John Hanke reportedly wrote in an email to employees that Niantic was “facing a time of economic turmoil” and had to “further streamline our operations in order to best position the company” to weather any future economic troubles.

“We recently decided to stop production on some projects and reduce our workforce by about eight percent to focus on our key priorities,” a Niantic spokesperson said. “We are grateful for the contributions of those leaving Niantic and we are supporting them through this difficult transition.”

Sadly, one of the games that have been axed is Transformers: Heavy Metal. Niantic and Hasbro announced the title in 2021 and had been testing it in some markets since at least last summer. Niantic has also canceled immersive theater project Hamlet. It was working on Hamlet with theater group Punchdrunk, which is behind an immersive production of Macbeth called Sleep No More. Those seemed like they had some real potential. The other two axed projects are titled Blue Sky and Snowball.

Niantic shut down an AR game based on Harry Potter earlier in the year as well. This news comes one day after Niantic announced NBA All-World, a basketball game it’s making with the NBA.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

