NFT Collector Loses $2 Million When Collection Is Stolen

NFTs are popular these days when it comes to digital art collections. They are also highly speculative with many NFT pieces being priced in the thousands, or hundreds of thousands of dollars. It is a strange collecting phenomenon.

But for New York-based art collector, Todd Kramer, it seems that his collection has been stolen in an apparent hack. In a series of deleted tweets, Kramer says that he was hacked and so, his collection of NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club have been stolen, which is said to be worth about $2 million.

Speculated is that Kramer’s NFTs were stolen after falling victim to a phishing scam. OpenSea, the NFT marketplace, took action and prevented further trading on the items, but it does not look like Kramer will be able to get his collection back. NFTs are similar to cryptocurrency as they exist on the blockchain and it can be proven who owns it. So that’s one bright spot.

So trying to sell a stolen NFT might be a bit tricky. This doesn’t mean that Kramer will be able to get his collection back though. This illustrates the risks of participating in these largely speculative markets.

Source Ubergizmo

