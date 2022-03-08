Next World Of Warcraft Expansion To Be Announced In April

It has been a bit over a year since Blizzard released the Shadowlands expansion for the World of Warcraft MMORPG, which means that it’s about time that the company gets ready for the next expansion for the game. For those who are fans, you’re in luck.

According to a recent announcement by Blizzard, the next expansion for World of Warcraft will be announced on April 19th. We don’t know much right now and all we have is a date to go on so far.

“On April 19, the World of Warcraft development team will reveal the next expansion. We’re excited to show you what we’ve been working on and where your adventures in Azeroth will go next. Until then, we hope you are enjoying Eternity’s End, the newest content update and final chapter of the Shadowlands saga. The heroes of Azeroth have been called forth to this intriguing new land of Zereth Mortis to thwart the Jailer’s efforts and stop him from rewriting reality as we know it. “

We don’t know how Blizzard plans on moving the story forward based on the current storyline since the Jailer is seen as one of the biggest villains of the game to date, having been the mastermind behind most of the major events in the Warcraft universe, so it will be interesting to see where they go from here.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

