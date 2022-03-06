Next God Of War Game Delayed To 2022

If you’re looking forward to playing Sony’s next God of War game, you will be sad to learn that the game won’t be released until 2022. The sequel to 2018’s God of War was teased back in 2020 when they suggested that it would be launching in 2021, but now we have a delay. A blog post from Sony has confirmed it.

Sony says, “So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. And for both of those, they’re frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent. For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”

They add, “And for God of War, the project started a little later. So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.” However, there is some good news for those who have not bought a PS5 yet. The game will also be available on the PS4.

It was initially thought that it might be a PS5 exclusive, but the blog post revealed that Sony will be releasing the game for PS4 as well, and also that they can continue on with the game when they get a PS5.

Source Ubergizmo

