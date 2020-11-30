News Station Mistakes Red Dead Redemption’s Graphics For Real World

The graphics in our video games these days are very realistic. At a glance, they could be easily mistaken for the real world. This is what happened recently to a news station in Oregon where they were sent a photo from Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 and uploaded it thinking it was real life.

This news comes from a post shared on Reddit in which apparently the photo was sent in to be part of the station’s “Out & About” segment. The photo was then published during the segment which some gamers might recognize to be from the game, though to be fair, we can’t blame the TV station because of how good the graphics look. Most people could be easily fooled.

And to be fair the sender sent it as a troll on purpose. Since Red Dead Redemption’s world has been created to represent a fictionalized version of North America, the locations might not be real, but they are often dead on. And it is a generic shot of trees, rivers, and mountains, so it’s not exactly obvious unless you were really looking.

It is still a fun prank and it has people talking about the game at least and it’s graphics.

Source Ubergizmo

