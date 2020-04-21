New Yorkers Can Now Get Married Online

The coronavirus pandemic has affected everything. And many events are being postponed or cancelled. While it might not be the best time to get married, if you absolutely have to and you live in New York, this recent development will be awesome for you.

In a tweet by New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, he has announced that he will be issuing an Executive Order where New Yorkers who want to get married can do it virtually. This will be done through a video conferencing call where couples will be able to get a marriage license remotely and also allow clerks to conduct the marriage ceremonies using a video call.

Some might question whether or not now is a good time to get married, but hey, why not? Once this crisis is over, you can go ahead and throw a big wedding party if you want to.

This isn’t entirely new. In fact not too long ago, a couple who was supposed to get married but had the event cancelled due to the virus outbreak actually went ahead and hosted their wedding virtually in Nintendo’s recently-released Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Love knows no limits after all. No virus can stop it.

Source Ubergizmo

