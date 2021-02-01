New Tomb Raider Game Will Unify The Original And Reboot

The original Tomb Raider game was released back in 1996 and quickly became a hit franchise. Then in 2013, Crystal Dynamics rebooted the series where the newer Tomb Raider titles featured a darker and grittier tone, a huge departure from the original games from the 90s. They are very different games.

It has been about 3 years since the last Tomb Raider game was released, but there is more coming. In a video posted onto the Tomb Raider Twitter account, the series game director, Will Kerslake, confirmed that the studio is already working on a new game, although when exactly it will be released we don’t know. This should make fans of the franchise very happy.

Kerslake was quoted as saying, “We envision the future of Tomb Raider unfolding after [the rebooted trilogy], telling stories that build upon both the breadth of Core Design and Crystal Dynamics’ games, looking to unify these timelines. With Tomb Raider’s extensive history, this is not an easy task, and we ask for patience as we go through the process.”

It will be interesting to see how the company will be able to make a game that unifies the timeline from the original games to the rebooted series. This could make for a great plot. Netflix has confirmed that there will be an anime series that will be arriving as well.

Source Ubergizmo

