New Overwatch Update Will Help Reduce Latency

Certain accessories are marketed towards gamers. Like monitors with fast refresh rates and response times, keyboards and mice with minimal input lag, and so on. This is because a split-second reaction could mean victory or defeat.

And this is why Blizzard will be implementing NVIDIA’s Reflex technology into Overwatch. Right now, the feature is being tested on the public test realm so it should be part of a future update, although when exactly that will happen is unclear.

Reflex is NVIDIA’s attempt at reducing latency in games. It will try to reduce the amount of time between you clicking your mouse and the action you see on the screen. That timing is everything in competitive games. NVIDIA says, “By integrating directly with the game, Reflex Low Latency Mode aligns game engine work to complete just-in-time for rendering, eliminating the GPU render queue and reducing CPU back pressure in GPU intensive scenes. This delivers latency reductions above and beyond existing driver-only techniques, such as NVIDIA Ultra Low Latency Mode.”

Latency can also be due to having a slow internet connection, so Reflex isn’t a magic solution, but hopefully, for those who have a decent connection, this will help make things better.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals