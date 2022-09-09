New Overwatch 2 heroes to be locked behind a battle pass

Overwatch 2 is just a few weeks away from our hands, and as it gets closer, more details are coming to light. We know that there will be three new heroes, the first new faces for the series in over two years. But there will be some changes to how Blizzard introduces these new playable characters. That is that you’ll have to unlock them through a battle pass.

“Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass — we’ll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass,” Overwatch commercial leader and vice-president Jon Spector said on Twitter. Blizzard will add three or four heroes every year on a seasonal basis after the initial launch.

Spector was talking about details that someone apparently released too early about the battle pass. The leak also indicated that the next support hero will be named Kiriko. Apparently, a description for the Watchpoint Pack, a bundle that includes access to Overwatch and a bunch of perks for the free-to-play sequel, stated that if you buy the premium version of the battle pass, you will “automatically receive access to Overwatch’s latest hero Kiriko!” The description has been edited to remove that information since. Well, now we know.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Blizzard

