New Nintendo Switch May Launch By March 2022

For the past few years, rumors have been circulating that Nintendo could be working on a new version of the Switch. Every time we hear that rumor, Nintendo denies it, leading us to wonder if we will ever see an upgraded version of the console, especially with Sony and Microsoft having launched their next-gen consoles by this point.

Now, in a new report from Bloomberg, it seems like we will be getting a new Switch model, although when exactly is unknown, but it will apparently happen before March 2022. So there is a good chance we won’t be seeing the new console launch this year and we might have to wait until the first quarter of 2022 for it to happen.

We know that eventually Nintendo will release a new and upgraded model. Right now some of its features do feel slightly aged already, like its resolution as consoles are starting to make 4K the standard. The processor could also do with an upgrade because upgrading it would open the door to more types of games from developers.

The latest rumors are claiming that the new console will have a larger 7-inch touchscreen display with support for 4K resolution, but we don’t know if these are the final specs though.

