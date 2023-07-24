New Mini interior teased

Mini has released some teaser videos and a photo of the new Mini interior, the car is getting some major design changes and this includes the new high-tech interior with a round OLED display which will be at the center of the interior.

With a more minimalist interior, MINI is “more MINI” than ever before. Looking back to the first Mini in 1959, the car’s instrument panel featured three main interior design elements: a steering wheel, a round center instrument and a simple row of toggle switches, or toggle bar. These three elements describe the new design approach today, knitting design simplicity and technology together to bring the original MINI identity to life. The main design elements today include a steering wheel that is now smaller and sportier, a signature round OLED digital display – and a toggle bar just below with a few essential apologue controls.

This reduction to the few most iconic elements gave MINI designers more creative space for digital and visual interaction with a host of new, digitally amplified experiences using technologies that enable even more options for personalization. The new dashboard offers an immersive experience that includes light, sounds, animations, and projections – creating a very strong emotional statement and making the MINI your “digital partner “.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Mini and its interior and exterior design, you can find out more details about the car over at Mini at the link below.

Source Mini



