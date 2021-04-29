New Law In Spain Will Extend Phone Warranties By A Year

A smartphone warranty is usually 1-2 years. You can buy additional coverage and expand it, but 1-2 years is pretty much the standard we can expect. But for those living in Spain, there is good news. Under a new law, warranties for phones have been extended to three years.

This news comes from a report from iPadizate who reports that Spain’s Council of Ministers has recently approved a new regulation that is expected to become law very soon. This new law, when it goes into effect, will affect warranties on a variety of mobile devices and will basically try to protect consumer rights.

Other consumer rights and protections introduced will force companies to make spare parts available for a product for a minimum of 10 years. This is double the previous duration of 5 years, which means that even if your five-year-old device is broken and you need parts to fix it, the company should legally still be able to provide you with the parts.

Though probably not many people would continue to use a device that’s ten years old, but at the very least they have the option. This may prompt similar changes in other countries, but for now, those living in Spain will be able to enjoy these new protections at least.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals