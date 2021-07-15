New Instagram Tool Helps You Secure Your Account After Being Hacked

If you’ve ever had your Instagram hacked or received a notification saying that someone tried to access it, most of us would likely rush to quickly secure the account and change our passwords before it happens again. Well, Instagram has some help. It has announced a new tool called Security Checkup that helps you keep your account secure.

Instagram says, “Security Checkup will guide people, whose accounts may have been hacked, through the steps needed to secure them. This includes checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information, and updating account recovery contact information such as phone number or email.”

While Security Checkup will help you better secure your accounts after they might have been compromised, it isn’t the only solution. Instagram also lists several other ways that users can keep their accounts safe from the start. Like two-factor authentication, providing Instagram with an updated phone number or email address, and being aware of DMs claiming to be from Instagram itself.

The company says that they will never send you a DM so if you get one, it isn’t from them. It might be a hacker trying to get you to divulge sensitive information. The Security Checkup tool is just some extra help if your account gets compromised.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals