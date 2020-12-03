New Fortnite season features The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda

Fortnite’s Marvel arc is now over after it had the big final event that had Galactus being destroyed with the help of Iron Man and Thor. Despite the lawsuits with Apple that blocked the season on iOS, the finale became the most popular event in Fortnite history. This might be because it was held late enough in the US that enough users could see it.

Now, Season 5 begins today and picks up where things left off yesterday. In case you missed it, Galactus was trying to steal the Zero Point energy source and with the players and Iron Man and Thor. It destroyed the center of the map. Now, Jonesy has to save the energy source, so he’s recruiting a bunch of characters like The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian, along with others including Mancake, the flapjack cowboy. They seem like great choices to me.

The map has had several changes after the event. For instance, older areas from the first season are returning like the Viking Ship and Durr Burger. The new skins are a mix of typical in-game designs, but some are Disney crossovers and some have cool anime-like style. It should be a fun season.

Source Engadget

