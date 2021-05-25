New Apple TV Siri Remote Is Acting Odd

With the launch of the new Apple TV, Apple also introduced a new Siri Remote. This new remote has done away with the trackpad-like area, which was difficult to use, but it looks like this new remote isn’t perfect either, according to many user complaints.

Across platforms like Twitter and Reddit, owners of the new Apple TV and the Siri Remote are complaining about inconsistent behavior with the remote control. The trackpad portion was replaced with a large scroll wheel, where you use a circular motion around the edge of the wheel to move forward and backward through shows.

However, users are finding that this isn’t working out as well as they would have liked. Users are complaining that when they attempt to scroll through a video, it ultimately jumps back to where it was previously, wasting their time. Plus, it doesn’t seem to be limited to any particular app, so there is a chance that this could be a firmware issue.

Anyone else having weird scrolling behavior with the new #AppleTV4K and Siri Remote? When I try to scroll on the new clickwheel it keeps scrolling back and forth. Happens on several apps like #DisneyPlus and #Netflix apps. Did you also see this during your review @Andrew_OSU ? pic.twitter.com/VfIOzQNuOP — David Kurz (@kurze_info) May 23, 2021

Apple has not yet commented on it but we are guessing that an update to tvOS should fix the problem. The remote is still usable, it’s just that when it comes to moving through videos, it might not be as consistent as one would like. Hopefully, Apple issues an update soon and fixes it.

Source Ubergizmo

