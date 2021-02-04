Netflix’s Zelda TV Show Was Cancelled Thanks To A Leak

A few years ago, there was a rumor that suggested that Netflix and Nintendo were working together to develop a TV series based on The Legend of Zelda. Nintendo was quick to shut those rumors down t the time, and now a new report tells us that the show had been canceled.

An interview that comedian Adam Conover did with The Serf Times revealed that due to an internal leak, Nintendo decided to cancel both the Zelda TV series and also a claymation Star Fox show that was supposed to be in development with CollegeHumor. We wish these shows had not been canceled.

Conover says, “A month later, suddenly there were reports that Netflix wasn’t going to do Legend of Zelda anymore. I was like, ‘What happened?’ And then I heard from my boss that we weren’t going to do Star Fox anymore. I thought that was weird, so I asked him what happened and he said, ‘Oh, someone at Netflix leaked the Legend of Zelda thing. Nintendo freaked out’.”

So when Nintendo denied the rumors that the Zelda TV show was in development, it might have been true since the company pulled the plug on it. Nintendo has not yet officially commentted on the report, but they are used to keeping things hush hush.

Source Ubergizmo

