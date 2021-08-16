Netflix’s VPN Crackdown Is Targeting Some Innocent Users

Netflix’s catalog of shows for each country and region is very different. This is because the company tries to offer more localized content, and there are probably licensing issues as well. This is why some shows in the US might not be available in another country like Japan. And vice-versa.

So naturally, users have been using VPNs to try and get around this problem, and for the most part, it works, but it looks like Netflix is trying to clamp down on VPN usage which has resulted in innocent users getting caught in the crossfire at times.

VPNs make Netflix think that the user is originating from another country. So in order to clamp down on this, Netflix blocks IP addresses that they know or suspect are VPNs. However, non-VPN users are finding that their Netflix account is suddenly missing a lot of content, so many have started to speculate could be due to Netflix blocking addresses, some of which might be tied to an ISP, which in turn affects users who are assigned that address. It’s kind of a mess.

Netflix says, “If you disabled proxies, VPNs, or other routing software but still see this message, contact your internet service provider. They’ll be able to determine why your IP address is associated with proxy or VPN use.” However, the company does not mention what you should do after that if that does not work.

Source Ubergizmo

