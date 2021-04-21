Netflix’s subscriber numbers fall from 2020

At this time last year, pandemic lockdowns caused Netflix subscriptions to spike, and the company added 16 million subscribers in three months. Now its numbers for the same period in 2021 are available, and it grew by a total of 3.98 million customers worldwide. Executives say that this reflected “the big Covid-19 pull forward in 2020 and a lighter content slate in the first half of this year, due to Covid-19 production delays.”

However, Netflix is getting more profitable, since net income spiked to $1.7 billion in the first quarter alone. In 2019 its annual profit was $1.87 billion

208 million people already have Netflix, so that is an issue. There’s also high-quality competition from Disney+, HBO Max and others. Subscriber numbers in North America only grew by 448,000, though that doesn’t tell us how many people canceled subscriptions during times like when WandaVision peaked and price hikes happened.

Netflix says that one of its biggest movie debuts of the quarter was Outside the Wire with 66 million viewers, while other big names like the third To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before movie notched 51 million. Coming soon is content like Red Notice with Gal Gadot, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds, and new seasons of The Witcher, Money Heist, and You. There is a lot to see.

Source Engadget

