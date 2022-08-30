Netflix’s Resident Evil Series Canceled After One Season

Netflix has canceled its Resident Evil series after just one season. That is not a surprise if you watched it. Netflix has decided not to move forward with the second season of the show following the release of Season 1 last month. As far as the reason why there’s no official reason as of yet, but considering my viewing of the show, it’s likely that Resident Evil didn’t meet expectations in terms of both critical and audience response. It was not very good. The show joins many other shows canceled after just one season at the streamer, including Cowboy Bebop, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and more. Some of those are warranted, while others are not so much. It happens to good and bad shows.

It did not help that Resident Evil’s release came right after the highly anticipated Season 4 of Stranger Things, which might have contributed to its less-than-stellar first weekend on the service. However, the series still debuted in the number two spot, behind Stranger Things, pulling in 72.7 million watch hours. Deadline reports that viewers watched Resident Evil for 73.3 million hours in its second week, taking the number three spot on Netflix, before dropping out of Netflix’s Top 10 by week three.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals