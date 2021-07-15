Netflix’s New Hire Confirms Their Video Games Plans

Netflix has shown some interest in the video game industry by creating shows based around video game properties, but recently we have been hearing reports that Netflix wants to expand beyond that and offer actual video games of its own. Could it be true?

The company has been quiet about its plans, but their latest hire certainly seems to be a huge confirmation. A report from Bloomberg reveals that Netflix recently hired former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mke Verdu, who will be the VP of game development and will also report to Netflix’s COO Greg Peters. So this certainly looks like it is legit now.

Verdu’s position at Facebook had him working with developers to bring games to the Oculus VR headset after all. At the moment we don’t know much about Netflix’s plan for future games, but since streaming is the core of their business, maybe they will go that route.

Maybe a monthly subscription that will give you access to an entire catalog of games. The report also says that this service could launch as soon as 2022, so we might not need to wait too long to find learn more details on this gaming plan of theirs.

