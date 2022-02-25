Netflix’s Marvel TV Shows Will Be Coming To Disney+

Last week, we learned that in March, all of Netflix’s Marvel TV shows will be leaving the platform. For those who haven’t seen them or would like to rewatch them and are wondering where those shows will be going, don’t worry because it looks like they’ll simply be switching streaming homes.

It looks like Netflix’s Marvel TV shows will not be disappearing entirely and will instead be moving homes to Disney+. We can’t say this is a surprise since Disney owns Marvel, so Disney+ seems like the perfect place for them.

This is expected to happen on March 16th, but at the moment, it looks like they will only be available to Disney+ subscribers in Canada. We expect that Disney will eventually make them available to other users around the world who are subscribed to Disney+, but for now, it will be only available in Canada.

We’re not sure if Disney has plans to revive these TV series. It has already been confirmed that characters like Daredevil and Kingpin are part of the MCU, having appeared in some of Marvel’s newer movies and TV shows, so maybe Disney does have plans for those characters, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Source and Image Credit: Ubergizmo

