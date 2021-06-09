Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series will stream this fall

Cowboy Bebop fans won’t have to wait much longer to revisit the franchise. Netflix will release its live-action adaptation of the legendary Sunrise anime this fall. The company announced the news during day two of its Geeked Week programming. We also know that original series composer Yoko Kanno is writing the adaptation’s soundtrack this time around too.

Yes that’s right. Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the soundtrack of the original anime will be creating the soundtrack for this new Live-Action Series as well. It is coming this Fall so we don’t have a long wait at all.

There was also more news about some other Netflix series. Naturally. In October, Netflix will release the second season of the supernatural horror series Locke & Key. Also, Netflix has renewed Shadow and Bone. Interestingly, that’s a quick turnaround. You might remember that the series premiered on April 23rd. So the numbers must have been very good indeed. Netflix didn’t share any release date, but the second season is likely to adapt Siege and Storm, the second book in Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse trilogy. Fans are waiting with anticipation for the new season of both of these shows. I know I can’t wait to see them come back.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals