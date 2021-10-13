Netflix’s League of Legends show to get an IRL event

The animated League of Legends series Arcane will hit Netflix on November 6th and Riot Games is celebrating the launch with an in-person immersive experience connected to the series. The publisher has teamed up with Secret Cinema to host the Arcane experience, which will only be available in one place: Los Angeles.

You can do things like exploring the Undercity, where you will check out the origins of two different LoL champions. You can also take on missions, find secret hideouts, form alliances, and evade enforcers. The ending of the story will not be the same every time. It will be different depending on the choices you make.

“For the launch of Arcane, we really wanted to find the right partner who shared our vision for bringing such a rich IP and to life in an interactive, immersive way,” Brandon Miao, cross-product experiences and partnerships lead for Riot Experience, said. “Bringing players new, authentic out-of-game experiences that tie back to the narrative of the show is a first for us, and something we are incredibly excited to share with players as we expand to entertainment.”

The Arcane experience will go live on November 21st and tickets will cost you $70. Fans should have a great time.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals