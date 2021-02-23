Netflix’s Downloads For You gets shows and movies you’ll like

Netflix is launching a feature that automatically downloads shows and movies that its algorithm thinks you’ll like to your mobile device. The Downloads for You feature lets you choose how much storage room to make for the downloads, up to 5GB per profile. When you connect to a WiFi network, Netflix will start downloading some picks for you. You can fine-tune the feature under the Smart Downloads settings.

Downloads for You builds on Smart Downloads, which if you remember, Netflix launched in 2018. That feature deletes episodes you’ve already watched and downloads the next one in the series.

This latest option picks titles from Netflix’s full library. But some content is missing due to licensing restrictions.

You can discover new movies and shows without having to browse Netflix’s enormous catalog, which can be a great help. It could also be useful in markets with spotty connectivity, where streaming shows and movies might be harder. You’ll be able to cast something you’ve downloaded to a TV directly from your phone.

The feature is available now worldwide on Android. Netflix will start testing Downloads for You on iOS soon for iPhone users. This is another great feature from Netflix that makes content easier.

Source Engadget

