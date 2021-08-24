Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop series arrives on November 19th

Netflix’s live-action version of the classic anime Cowboy Bebop has been coming for a long time, and the show now has a release date. The 10-episode first season will begin streaming on November 19th on the service.

Netflix hasn’t posted a trailer yet, but it did provide a first proper look at Cowboy Bebop in a series of photos. The images show John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black) and Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine) in character, as well as a corgi. Fans are hoping that this version does justice to the classic.

Live-action adaptations of anime haven’t been well-received in the past. That is why there’s pressure on Netflix to get this version of Cowboy Bebop right, and things are looking good so far. The cast looks great in the images, and some key creatives from the 1998 anime are actually involved. Legendary composer Yoko Kanno is on board, while original director Shinichirō Watanabe consulted on the Netflix show as well.

Production started back in 2019 but it was paused for eight months due to Cho suffering a knee injury on the set. However, filming wrapped in March. We will all be able to see it for ourselves on November 19th.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals